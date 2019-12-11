Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard turned 44 on Wednesday and he took to Instagram in the evening to thank his fans for their kind words in honour of the occasion. He also shared a photo of a card from his sons – and it's fair to say they took a low-key and unsentimental approach to the anniversary of their dad's birth! The cheeky chaps presented Ben with a handmade piece of white cardboard, on which was written: "To Do: Give Birthday card to idiot," next to a box with a tick in it.

Ben celebrated his 44th birthday on Wednesday

The breakfast TV host captioned the image: "Thanks for all the lovely birthday messages, it’s been such a treat to read them all - you’ll be pleased to know my ongoing battle to get my sons to respect their father is going well!! It's fair to say I’ve nailed it! #dadtoboys #sons #happybirthday." Thankfully, his followers were a little kinder than his family, with many of them wishing him a happy birthday, and others adding: "Hope you've had a lovely day and lots of cake!!!" and: "Hope you have had an amazing day enjoy your evening."

MORE: Ben Shephard's stunning family home is like a showroom

Ben shared the hilarious card from his sons on Instagram

Another fan related to his experience raising sons, writing the tongue-in-cheek response: "Our 16-year-old son is a complete joy. Hugs, laughs, constant wrestling...etc." Ben shares sons Jack, 14, and Sam, 12, with his wife Annie, who he married in 2004. The couple usually keeps their private lives off social media, but the Tipping Point star revealed in July that Annie had pneumonia and was slowly recuperating.

READ: Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard shares sweet rare video of son Jack

Over the summer, Ben also announced that he was stepping down from his gig presenting Goals on Sunday after nine years in order to spend more time with his children. He told The Mirror: "Now they're teenagers, Sam is taller than me and Jack is not far behind, which I'm trying to come to terms with. They're consumed by schoolwork all week, the weekend is the only time I can spend with them." Let's hope they appreciate it more than they do their dad's birthday!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.