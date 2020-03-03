Harry Styles has opened up about his terrifying ordeal after he was mugged on Valentine's Day. Chatting on the Howard Stern radio show, he went into details about exactly what happened, and revealed that he was trying to avoid handing over his phone when he ran away from the muggers. The Adore You singer said: "Yes, I was robbed on Valentine's Day. That's what you get for being single these days! I should have had other plans."

He continued: "I was walking home from a friend's house. I'm five minutes from home, and I kind of see this group of guys who all got their hoods up and their faces covered and stuff and I was like, that's a bit weird. I turn my music off and I'm walking up the street and I keep turning around, and the guys cross the road and I'm like, that's weird. Then I hear shuffling of feet, trying to catch up to me, so I cross the street, and they cross the street. I'm like for [expletive] sake I think I'm about to get robbed."

After revealing that the men behind the mugging had initially tried to sell him weed before asking him what he had on him, the 26-year-old continued: "They all kind of gathered around me, and I said I haven't got anything. And he's like, 'Stop [expletive] around'. I had some cash in my pocket, so I said have some cash and I pull out some cash and he takes it from me. And I had my headphone jack sticking out of my pocket and he's like, 'What's that plugged into?' I was like, 'God's sake, it's my phone.' So I pull out my phone and I'm thinking, 'Okay, this is really annoying but I'll wipe it and get a new phone and kind of, whatever... and then the guy's like, unlock your phone. The other one pulls his shirt up and he's got a knife sticking in his pants and I was like [expletive]."

Luckily, at that point two cars drove past the incident, and Harry took the opportunity to run away from the thieves. He explained: "So I just sprinted but usually when I'm out walking I'm wearing running stuff and this was the one time I was wearing like corduroy flairs and shoes... I just sprinted and I guess because they had cash they ended up turning around." We're glad he's okay!

