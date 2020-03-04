Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford surprised viewers of the show on Wednesday afternoon when she confessed to a fashion and beauty mistake she'd made earlier. The popular presenter was wearing a stylish light green jacket but admitted that she had got a little smear of lipstick on the front! Laughing as she welcomed viewers back to the show, the mum-of-one said: "Before you say, yes I have got lipstick on my jacket if anyone else is writing in. Happened just before the show, didn't have time to get it off."

Ruth is married to fellow presenter Eamonn Holmes, with whom she co-hosts ITV morning show This Morning on Fridays and during school holidays. The couple got together in 1997 and married in 2010. They share a son, Jack, who turned 18 last week. The 59-year-old revealed on Tuesday that her husband had embarrassed their son on his special birthday after he shared a photo of himself with Jack to Instagram. Speaking on Loose Women, she said: "Jack was a bit like, 'Dad, you didn't even ask me if you could post that!' Not only does he have one parent on the television but he has two parents on the television, and as a teenager, you can be so easily embarrassed by your parents."

Ruth also works with husband Eamonn Holmes on This Morning

Ruth also admitted that she had embarrassed Jack in the past, saying: "I thought we were really great mates and when he was younger we used to have a lot of fun together, and we used to sing in the car. And I remember the moment – it was so stinging to me – we were in the supermarket and a song came on, and I always used to pretend to not know the names of the songs because he used to think it was really funny. And it was Rizzle Kicks, so I went: 'Oh Jack! It's our favourite, Twizzle Sticks,' and his face… It was like the day before he found it funny, then he turned 13."

The star also shared that while she was invited to her son's birthday party, there were some ground rules. "He said, you can come but don't speak to anybody," the presenter laughed.