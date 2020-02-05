Loose Women fans took to Twitter on Tuesday after Piers Morgan seemingly alluded to the rumoured feud between Phillip Schofield and Ruth Langsford. And proving that there were no hard feelings after the show, Ruth shared a sweet picture of herself and Piers together, along with fellow hosts Gloria Hunniford and Coleen Nolan, and GMB star Susanna Reid. In the caption, she wrote: "We did get a word in edgeways… just!" Piers had been talking about celebrities in the business who had reputations for being nice, and turned to Ruth, joking: "We all know people who are supposed to be nice in the business, don't we Ruth?" His jibe was quickly shot down by Janet Street Porter, who told him to "get on with the story". Piers then added: "I wasn't talking about Ruth."

Ruth Langsford shared a photo with Piers Morgan shortly after his 'feud' hint

In 2019, The Sun reported that Ruth had made an official complaint against Phillip, while a video of him interrupting Ruth during a Loose Women preview led many to believe that there was indeed a rift between the two, although neither have spoken out about it. But on Tuesday morning, it was Piers himself who addressed his alleged "feud" with the silver-haired TV veteran. Piers was prompted to talk about his relationship with Phillip after a magazine recently reported there were "tensions" following This Morning's win at the National Television Awards last week. However, Piers was quick to point out there he has "no problem" with Phil.

Ruth with Phillip Schofield, Eamonn Holmes, Holly Willoughby and the rest of the This Morning crew at the NTAs

"Apparently you're at war with one of the daytime stars. Don't forget we're all one big happy family! Poor Pip," co-host Susanna exclaimed, to which Piers retorted: "By the way, everyone's making explosive digs at Phillip Schofield. It seems to be open-season on old Schoers. Just for the record, I have no problem with Phillip Schofield." He added: "It sounds like an expression of admiration for work colleagues who work in the same building. No one – no one – I can tell you, admires them more for winning ten NTAs than me. Nobody."

Ruth and Phillip both gave speeches on stage, along with This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby, at the National Television Awards last Tuesday. After Holly had thanked the audience and her co-host, Phillip took the microphone to praise their "amazing team", calling them "the best team on the telly", before telling Friday presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth: "Your Fridays are fantastic, we love you so much, you should say something too I think." Taking centre stage, Ruth continued to thank their fans and viewers as she said: "Thank you so much, ten years wow, what an achievement. It's an absolute honour for us to go on that show every single day and we love it because we know you love it – the people who vote for us. Ten years in a row is an absolute amazing achievement for everyone here."

