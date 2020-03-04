Fern Britton shares message of resilience following split from husband Phil Vickery The former This Morning host has a new lease on life!

Former This Morning host Fern Britton posted an inspiring message on Twitter this week that implied she's doing well despite the end of her marriage to celebrity chef Phil Vickery. On Tuesday, psychologist Philippa Perry tweeted Fern to make sure she was all right, sharing that (as several members of the public did at the weekend) she had initially understood reports about the first Briton to die of coronavirus to refer to Fern. The 62-year-old, who announced her separation from her husband in January, responded: "I get knocked down, but I get up again," adding a blushing smiling emoji.

WATCH: Phil Vickery's first appearance since splitting from Fern Britton

Fern has had a lot of support from the public since revealing her news, as fans have fond memories of the two stars appearing together on This Morning and Ready Steady Cook. She and Phil married in 2000 and share 18-year-old daughter Winnie. Fern is also a mother to twin sons Jack and Harry, 25, and a daughter Grace, 22, from her first marriage to Clive Jones. The mum-of-four is best known for her stint on This Morning between 1999 and 2009 but has become a popular author since stepping back from television work more than a decade ago.

MORE: Holly Willoughby stuns fans with an intimate bedroom snapshot

I get knocked down, but I get up again 😊 — Fern Britton (@Fern_Britton) March 3, 2020

Fern responded to psychologist Philippa Perry on Twitter

Fans haven't forgotten her though, and last week they revealed how keen they were to see Fern back on screen. After she tweeted one of the show's Friday hosts, Eamonn Holmes, to suggest that the programme cover coronavirus protection, viewers were quick to reply saying they'd like to see her return. One wrote: "I wish you were back on TM," while others added: "Bring Fern back to This Morning," "Yes I think that's a brilliant idea. As is you co-hosting the show again," and: "You should come and present it - would be fabulous to see you on screen again in a primetime slot!"

READ: Fern Britton reveals what she really thinks of Ready Steady Cook reboot

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.