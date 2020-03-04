Fern Britton has given the new series of Ready Steady Cook a big thumbs up! The 62-year-old, who presented the popular cooking show for six years, took to Twitter to reveal she has been left impressed with the new format and the host Rylan Clark-Neal. "So good to see @Rylan doing @RSCookLive!!!!! Keeping it real and fresh," she tweeted alongside a series of red heart-shaped emojis.

Rylan is now at the helm of the new reboot of Ready Steady Cook

Impressed with the mention, Rylan replied: "Thanks so much beautiful x." Fern then made a reference to the famous countdown, saying: "And now I'm counting backwards!!" One follower also asked whether the former presenter was watching the show, to which she said: "I am! It's great! Well done @Rylan."

MORE: Phil Vickery removes wedding ring for first post-split TV appearance

The daytime show was hosted by Fern from 1994 until 2000 when celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott became the new host. The mum-of-four then joined the This Morning family, which she fronted for ten years. Ready Steady Cook was also the place where she met her second husband Phil Vickery. Last month, they surprised fans when they announced they had separated after 20 years of marriage.

Fern met ex-husband Phil Vickery on the show

Since their split, Fern has revealed she is feeling "confident, strong and indestructible". During a chat with Woman & Home magazine this week, the 62-year-old explained: "There are times when I've been very low. It was a difficult year, but now I'm fine again. Phil and I are both OK. We simply needed to follow our own paths."

MORE: Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang share gorgeous new print of their growing family

Despite ending their marriage, Fern and Phil have remained good friends. "Life has changed for me in the past ten years, especially with my career," she explained. "It's lovely to think that I can just concentrate on writing, the kids and getting on with life." She added: "But we do have a good friendship. Phil and I had the greatest fun together and we have the most beautiful daughter together, Winnie... and so we will always be connected."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.