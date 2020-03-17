Fern Britton is celebrating four decades in television! The former This Morning presenter took to her Twitter page to mark the incredible milestone by sharing a link to an old throwback snap from her first day. "40 years ago today I started my first job in television," she told her followers. The exciting anniversary comes shortly after Fern confirmed her split from celebrity chef Phil Vickery.

Fern Britton first started in television 40 years ago

Fans of the star immediately rushed to post congratulatory messages, with one writing: "And aren't we lucky to have had you in our lives for that long?" Another wrote: "A time when TV was so much more homely. Miss those days. A lovely video of Fern and good old Westward TV!" A third post read: "You still look has beautiful, 40 years gone by, many changes in life, but Fern you still sparkle like that young lady all those years ago. Xx." One follower even made a suggestion, commenting: "You need to get back on TV, one of the #LooseWomen? Or back on #ThisMorning?"

The 62-year-old is best known for being a daily fixture on This Morning alongside with Phillip Schofield before Holly Willoughby took over in 2009. Fern first started presenting as a TV news host, working on BBC Spotlight in the south west of England before becoming the BBC's youngest national news presenter on Breakfast Time. She was also the host of popular television cookery competition Ready Steady Cook from 1994 to 2000.

Ready Steady Cook was also the place where Fern met her second husband Phil. Last month, they surprised fans when they announced they had separated after 20 years of marriage. Despite this, Fern and Phil have remained good friends. "Life has changed for me in the past ten years, especially with my career," she recently told Woman & Home magazine. "It's lovely to think that I can just concentrate on writing, the kids and getting on with life." The bubbly TV star is now a popular author since stepping back from television work more than a decade ago.

