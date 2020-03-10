James Jordan's baby is the apple of his eye, and the former Strictly Come Dancing star is loving every minute of fatherhood. The 41-year-old is busy making memories with his daughter, and over the weekend he sat up with her to watch the final of Dancing on Ice, which he won in the 2019 series. On Twitter, he wrote: "Watching @dancingonice with my baby girl," before sharing a video of himself being crowned the skating champion. James also posted a video of the moment he won on Instagram, and wrote in the caption about his plans to "proudly" tell his daughter about the moment when she is a bit older.

VIDEO: At home with James and Ola Jordan

James Jordan reminisced about his time on Dancing on Ice with his newborn baby daughter

The star's former Dancing on Ice partner Alexandra Schauman was one of the first people to congratulate the new father on his baby news last month. The skater shared a video of herself and James practicing their Bolero on the ice on Instagram, and reflected on their memories rehearsing for the winning routine, and how much has changed in a year.

James and Ola Jordan welcomed their baby girl in February

The DOI pro captioned the footage: "Exactly one year ago @jamesjordan1978 and I were working extremely hard on our Bolero not knowing what a huge obstacle we were going to have to face in the final. I am so proud and beyond thankful that we were able to perform this beautiful piece together despite James’s shoulder injury and I can still almost not believe that we went onto winning the @dancingonice trophy after a standing ovation from all the judges. A memory that I will treasure for life!" The star then went on to reflect on the changes that have taken place in the last twelve months: "I am so so happy and thrilled for James and @olajordan and their little bundle of joy. What a difference a year can make!"

James and his wife Ola Jordan welcomed their daughter on 27 February and shared the news exclusively with HELLO! In their interview, the couple told us: "Our lives are finally complete, we now have the family we've waited so long for!" They also shared their happy news on their respective Instagram accounts, proudly posting the first snapshot of their baby daughter's tiny feet. "She’s here and she is perfect," wrote Ola, 37. Her husband of 16 years added: "I’m the happiest man in the world #Daddy." Ola fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent change of being successful on their initial attempt.

