James Jordan posts hospital bedside photo with his mum after his dad was taken ill The former Strictly Come Dancing star has been updating his fans

James Jordan has given his followers another update on his father's health. Taking to his social media pages on Sunday, the Dancing on Ice champion shared a photo with his mum as they patiently sat by his dad's bedside at hospital. "At hospital with my mum to see my dad watching me on @catchphrasetv. Dad is doing much better."

Loading the player...

WATCH: At home with James and Ola Jordan

The 41-year-old took the opportunity to thank his fans for their support following the news of his father's stroke last week. "Thank you for all your amazing messages and prayers," he said. "So much love in the world at this scary difficult time. I will be forever grateful. My dad is slowly getting better every day. Now we just need to find out what is wrong with his brain."

READ: James Jordan shares update on his father's health condition

James shared this snap from hospital

In the early hours of Friday morning, James had revealed his dad was now in a "stable" condition. "Well that was the longest day of my life," he tweeted. "Stayed with my dad until they told me I had to go which broke my heart to leave him alone." The TV star – who recently became a first-time father to a baby daughter with his wife Ola Jordan – had initially confessed that he was heartbroken, asking his fans to say a prayer for him.

MORE: James Jordan reveals special moment with newborn baby daughter

The health scare comes just after James and his wife Ola became parents to a baby girl. The couple shared the news exclusively with HELLO!. In their interview, they told us: "Our lives are finally complete, we now have the family we've waited so long for!" They also shared their happy news on their respective Instagram accounts, proudly posting the first snapshot of their baby daughter's tiny feet. "She's here and she is perfect," wrote Ola, 37. Her husband of 16 years added: "I'm the happiest man in the world #Daddy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.