James Jordan has given fans an update on his father's condition following his stroke earlier this week. The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who recently became a first-time parent with his wife Ola Jordan, took to Twitter in the early hours of Friday morning to reveal that his dad is now in a "stable" condition. "Well that was the longest day of my life," he tweeted. "Stayed with my dad until they told me I had to go which broke my heart to leave him alone."

Loading the player...

WATCH: At home with James and Ola Jordan

"Your prayers are working as he is stable now," he added. "I'm praying tomorrow I see a big improvement. Thank you for your prayers. #ILoveMyDaddy." Earlier on in the day, James confessed he was heartbroken after his "hero" father suffered a stroke. The professional dancer had been by his dad's side all day after he was rushed to hospital. "Hi guys. I’ve been in hospital since 7.30 this morning where my hero and dad was rushed in after having a stroke and seizures," he explained. "Sitting with him now and I'm asking if you could all say a little prayer for him. I’m not ready to lose him! Love to all of you #LoveMyDad."

MORE: James Jordan reveals special moment with newborn baby daughter

James and Ola Jordan welcomed a daughter on 27 February

James' heartache comes at a bittersweet time as it's been a week since Ola welcomed their first child – a baby girl. The couple shared the news exclusively with HELLO!. In their interview, they told us: "Our lives are finally complete, we now have the family we've waited so long for!" They also shared their happy news on their respective Instagram accounts, proudly posting the first snapshot of their baby daughter's tiny feet. "She's here and she is perfect," wrote Ola, 37. Her husband of 16 years added: "I'm the happiest man in the world #Daddy." Ola fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of being successful on their initial attempt.

READ: James Jordan shares sweet update on baby daughter

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.