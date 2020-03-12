James Jordan has revealed the devastating news that his "hero" father has suffered a stroke. The former Strictly Come Dancing star took to Twitter on Thursday evening to share that he had been by his dad's side all day after he was rushed to hospital. "Hi guys. I’ve been in hospital since 7.30 this morning where my hero and dad was rushed in after having a stroke and seizures, he explained. "Sitting with him now and I’m asking if you could all say a little prayer for him. I’m not ready to lose him! Love to all of you #LoveMyDad."

James' wife Ola Jordan was the first to comment on his message, sharing a series of red hearts. His followers also offered up messages of support, with one commenting: "Thinking of you all. I'll say a prayer." Another added: "Best wishes to you both. If you take after him, then we know he's a fighter." While a third added: "Thinking of you, your dad and your family and sending love for a full and speedy recovery." And a fourth said: "Hope that your dad and your family are ok and that the extent of the stroke isn’t too severe. As a stroke nurse it amazes me how resilient the brain can be and how it can cope with such an insult to it."

James and Ola Jordan welcomed a daughter on 27 February

James' heartbreaking news comes after he welcomed a daughter with Ola in February. The couple shared the news exclusively with HELLO!. In their interview, they told us: "Our lives are finally complete, we now have the family we've waited so long for!" They also shared their happy news on their respective Instagram accounts, proudly posting the first snapshot of their baby daughter's tiny feet. "She’s here and she is perfect," wrote Ola, 37. Her husband of 16 years added: "I’m the happiest man in the world #Daddy." Ola fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent change of being successful on their initial attempt.

