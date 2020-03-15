It's been an incredibly difficult few days for James Jordan, whose beloved dad was rushed to hospital on Thursday morning after suffering a stroke. The former Strictly Come Dancing pro has been asking his fans to pray for his father on social media, and on Friday, he updated them with some positive news. Taking to Twitter, the Dancing on Ice champion wrote: "My dad is showing signs of recovery and I thank you for all your prayers." The dad-of-one's followers were quick to comment on the update, with one writing: "Brilliant, he needs to get well for that little girl," while another wrote: "Fantastic news, stay strong!" A third added: "Good news. Take each day as it comes, there will be some ups and downs. Sending big hugs."

James Jordan has revealed his dad is showing signs of recovery following his stroke

James – who recently became a first-time father to a baby daughter with his wife Ola Jordan – had confessed that he was heartbroken after his "hero" father suffered a stroke. The professional dancer had been by his dad's side all day after he was rushed to hospital on Thursday. On Twitter, he shared the devastating news: "Hi guys. I've been in hospital since 7.30 this morning where my hero and dad was rushed in after having a stroke and seizures. Sitting with him now and I'm asking if you could all say a little prayer for him. I'm not ready to lose him! Love to all of you."

James and Ola Jordan recently became first-time parents to a baby daughter

The health scare comes just after James and Ola became parents to a baby girl. The couple shared the news exclusively with HELLO!. In their interview, they told us: "Our lives are finally complete, we now have the family we've waited so long for!" They also shared their happy news on their respective Instagram accounts, proudly posting the first snapshot of their baby daughter's tiny feet. "She's here and she is perfect," wrote Ola, 37. Her husband of 16 years added: "I'm the happiest man in the world #Daddy." Ola fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of being successful on their initial attempt.

