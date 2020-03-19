﻿
Celebrities reveal their favourite books: Meghan Markle, Victoria Beckham and more

Stock up on reading material as recommended by the celebs

Abigail Malbon

At this time of self-isolation, you might be thinking of stocking up on some books to keep you entertained - and if you need some recommendations, plenty of celebrities have shared their favourite books to get you started. Better get placing those orders asap!

Meghan Markle

Before Meghan Markle’s blog The Tig disappeared from the internet when she met Princr Harry, Meghan spoke about many of her great loves - and reading is certainly one! In one particular post she said she was “obsessed” with Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s existentialist classic The Little Prince

The Little Prince, £7.90, Amazon

Holly Willoughby

This Morning presenter Holly has varied taste in books, and has gushed about multiple titles. In 2014, she admitted she’s a huge fan of E.L.James’ Fifty Shades of Grey: "I finished the first book and thought, ‘This is the best thing I’ve ever read.’ I was completely obsessed. Literally couldn’t put it down. I mean, bloody hell, you learn a lot - I think every woman should read them!” she said.

Fifty Shades of Grey, £8.38, Amazon

But she says her childhood favourite was Enid Blyton's The Wishing Chair. “It captured our imagination completely - the thought of sitting together in an old chair and it sprouting wings and taking us off on adventures.  What could be more wonderful.”

The adventures of the Wishing Chair, £2.51, Amazon

Michelle Obama

Michelle is a bestselling author in her own right thanks to her book Becoming, but she’s happy to shout out other authors, too. "One of the books that I loved - one of the first books that I loved and read cover to cover in one day - not because anybody made me read it but because the book was good - it was a book called Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison,” she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today I stopped by @politicsprose, a local bookstore here in DC, to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Becoming. It’s hard to believe that it’s already been a year since I shared my story with the world. Since the #IAmBecoming tour came to a close, I found myself reflecting on many of the conversations I had with so many of you—from the book clubs and community groups I visited to all the thoughtful comments and conversations we had online. I noticed so many of us face a common challenge—that no matter who we are or where we come from, too often, we convince ourselves that our stories don’t matter.  So, as we approach a New Year, I wanted to find a way to help us all embrace our own stories. That’s what the Becoming Journal is all about—reflecting on our lives, especially the tiniest details. That’s how we can keep becoming—by seeing our stories for the powerful truths that they are, and then, by reaching out to each other and embracing all the vulnerability, the wisdom, and the twists and turns that both make our journeys so unique—and bind us together so tightly. I’m so excited to share the journal with you. Starting tomorrow, you can get your own copy at becomingmichelleobama.com.

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

“And that book helped me love reading, because before then reading was kind of like something you did when you had to do it. But that book, it like grabbed me and pulled me and I just kept reading and kept reading."

Song of Solomon, £7.99, Amazon

Lorraine Kelly

TV presenter Lorraine loved to settle down with a novel, in particular Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky “Possibly the greatest book ever written and one I read as a 13-year-old studying Russian at secondary school,” she said. “It’s a brilliant psychological thriller as well as a detective story and the tortured Raskolnikov will haunt you forever.”

Crime and punishment, £6.49, Amazon

Victoria Beckham

After their fourth child Harper Seven was born, Victoria’s husband David posted on Facebook: "Victoria's favourite book is To Kill A Mockingbird, it's a very strong, passionate book and the author was Harper Lee, and that is where Harper came from."

To Kill a Mockingbird, £4.70, Amazon

Reese Witherspoon

Reese’s Hello Sunshine Book Club has inspired millions of people to enjoy reading, so it’s almost impossible for her to pick a favourite book. But she did tell Harper’s Bazaar: "I think the book that had the biggest impact on my life was Wild by Cheryl Strayed," she says. "It's the first book that I optioned to turn into a movie that I was producing and starring in.

"I was really nervous and I asked Cheryl if it would be okay to option her book, but I didn't really have a track record as a producer, but she took that leap of faith with me and I'll be forever grateful."

Wild: A Journey from Lost to Found, £6.49, Amazon

