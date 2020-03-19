It's safe to say that the latest social media trend is for a brilliant cause, and even David Beckham has jumped on the bandwagon. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, social media users have started using the #IStayAtHomeFor hashtag, to promote self-isolation. On Thursday, David took to Instagram to share a photo of himself holding up a pink piece of paper on which he'd written: "I stay at home for VB [Victoria Beckham] and my kids."

In his caption, the superstar footballer told his millions of followers that he's staying at home for his loved ones, and urged others to consider self-isolating for the sake of stopping the spread of the virus.

David shared the post on Instagram

The doting dad's full statement read: "Staying at home for the ones that we love. Thank you Kevin Bacon for nominating me. I'm staying at home for Victoria and our kids, including Cruzie who's made his way into this photo. Let's stop the coronavirus spread together. Share your own #IStayAtHomeFor photo with a sign like mine and tag six of your friends asking them to do the same." David also nominated six rather famous friends of his own, including his eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and James Corden.

Also on Thursday, Victoria Beckham addressed her fans amid the coronavirus pandemic, asking them to stay safe. The fashion designer wrote: "Everything feels strange and uncertain with COVID-19. My thoughts have been with you all – my community and your loved ones." Her message of support comes shortly after David's football team's match was cancelled in light of coronavirus.

The father-of-four invited his family to Miami to watch Inter Miami CF take on his former team LA Galaxy in their opening game of the season. However, football matches have been suspended for 30 days, meaning that the game couldn't go ahead.

