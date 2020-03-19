James Jordan has shared some happy news with his followers on Thursday, just days after confessing the past week has been "stressful". The Strictly Come Dancing star - who became a first-time dad last month - revealed that his dad Alan has been released from hospital following his stroke last Thursday. "In a world which is very scary right now we’ve had some personal good news," tweeted James. "My dad has finally come out of hospital."

"He's not quite there yet but I'm sure he will continue to get better," the professional dancer added. Thanking his fans once again for their ongoing support, he concluded: "Once again I thank you for all your prayers and messages #StaySafe #LoveToYouAll."

On Tuesday, James admitted he was "struggling" to cope with the pressure of looking after his ill father, newborn baby and his wife Ola Jordan amid the ongoing coronavirus. "Trying to juggle a new born with wife who is still recovering, my dad in hospital and the coronavirus," he said. "I would like to think I'm a strong person but I'm going to admit it's the most stressful time of my life." He continued: "I'm still thinking of all of you. We must all stay safe AND #BeKind."

James shared this snap from hospital on Sunday

It's been a bittersweet period for James as he spent the past few days at his dad's bedside at hospital, while Ola recovered and looked after their little girl. The couple, who have been married for 16 years, shared their baby joy exclusively with HELLO! in February, saying: "Our lives are finally complete, we now have the family we've waited so long for!" They also shared their happy news on their respective Instagram accounts, proudly posting the first snapshot of their baby daughter's tiny feet. "She's here and she is perfect," wrote the new mum.

