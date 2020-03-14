Lisa Faulkner took to Instagram on Saturday morning to vent her frustration with followers. The former EastEnders star revealed that she had been unable to sleep in, despite being in a "nice" hotel room in Hull. Lisa added that the incident was "annoying", but that she had a nice cuppa and was going to read her book. The talented chef also appeared to have a cough, however assured her fans that it wasn't coronavirus.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner shares a glimpse inside her beautiful bedroom

Speaking from bed, Lisa said: "Good morning, happy Saturday. I'm in my little hotel room, which is very nice, in Hull. I've got a cup of tea. And I'm awake early! And I didn't need to be. And I could have slept but I couldn't sleep in. Which is really [coughs] annoying. That's not coronavirus. Really annoying. I wanted to be able to sleep in but I can't. So I'm having a tea, looking at Insta. I might read my book for a bit, and then do a bit of yoga, before I get on the train."

MORE: Lisa Faulkner reveals how IVF struggles affected her mental health

Lisa shared the video on Instagram

MORE: Lisa Faulkner dresses beloved pet dog in a seriously adorable little outfit

Lisa often keeps her fans up to date with her day-to-day life, and loves to share both the little and big things with her followers. However during her appearance on Wednesday’s Lorraine, it was a more serious topic. Lisa opened up about her failed attempts at IVF, which left her in a constant state of "angst".

The TV star – who later adopted daughter Billie, 14, with ex-husband Chris Coghil – discussed her fertility issues and explained how she keeps her mental health in check. "I struggled with lots and lots of IVF which failed and going through the adoption process, which meant I was always stressed and in this angst," the 48-year-old said. "For me, wellness and mental health means self-care. We all struggle at times in our life with anxiety and stress and feeling below par. To me, I have to keep that in touch."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.