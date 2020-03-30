Ruth Langsford has heaped praise on her husband Eamonn Holmes for making her "feel sexy" at the age of 60. The This Morning presenter, who has been married to her co-host for nearly ten years, opened up about her body confidence and how she is trying to embrace her figure. "I definitely feel sexy at 60, but a big part of that is thanks to my husband. He tells me: 'You look fantastic, I think you're really sexy, I fancy you.' He boosts my confidence," she told Woman & Home.

Despite the boost, Ruth confessed that she still has insecurities with her image. "I do have a certain degree of confidence myself, but it's not that high," she added. "I still think, 'I'm two sizes bigger than I was in my 40s.' I've got my wobbly bits I don't like." In maintaining her fabulous figure, Ruth exercises and includes vegetables in her diet – although, she still likes to treat herself to cake and an alcoholic drink every now and then. "I aim for 10,000 steps a day, but it's a constant battle. It's not about being skinny, it's about keeping moving," she continued.

The This Morning co-hosts will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this summer

Ruth celebrated her milestone birthday on 17 March. Although the presenter should have celebrated her 60th on a romantic holiday in Italy with her husband, the coronavirus pandemic unfortunately scuppered those plans. However, the star chose to remain positive, telling HELLO! at the time: "I can't quite believe I have reached the big 6-0 because when you are in your 20s, you think it's really old. But actually I am quite excited about it. I am very happy in my life, I have got a very happy marriage, a lovely family, I love my work and my career, so everything is going really well."

Eamonn then added: "Ruth has a lovely attitude to life. I just stand back in awe and look at her strength and capabilities. She is an amazing person - I am not half the person she is. She is my great hero and she has got more into her groove as she has got older."

