Eamonn Holmes has once again reflected on his wife Ruth Langsford's "difficult year" months after her sister's death. Speaking to MailOnline at the TRIC Awards on Tuesday, the This Morning host explained: "It's been a very busy year for her and a very difficult year for her. So our concern is just to nurse her through the year and make sure she's ok." Ruth announced her sister's passing in June, saying her heart was "completely broken".

Eamonn Holmes has opened up about his wife Ruth Langsford

The Loose Women presenter took some time off from work and put her loved ones first as they came to terms with the sad news. In January, Eamonn confessed their family's tragedy was still "very raw". He told Woman's Own: "There has been a lot of difficulty in both our lives over the past year." He added: "There have been a lot of issues affecting us personally, which we just have to get through. The family need our help and support at this time. Ruth's life was turned completely upside down when she lost her sister in June. It was a sudden death. It's still very raw. Very raw."

On how his wife coped with the news, Eamonn added: "Ruthie has been absolutely incredible - looking after her mother, attending to family things. I couldn't speak more highly of her. She just is an amazing woman. She throws herself into her work."

At the time of the death, Ruth released a short statement on social media, writing: "My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate, I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."

