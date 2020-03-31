Strictly star Amy Dowden has shared a rare photo of her twin sister. Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old dancer revealed that her sibling Rebecca is an NHS midwife, and Amy praised her for her incredible work amid the current coronavirus pandemic. Alongside a photo of the pair in a car, Amy wrote: "So proud of my twin sister @becky_dowden and wishing her the very best of luck in her new job and first day back for the NHS during a time of need for our country! Grateful and lucky to have you! Your @artinmotion.dance loves you so much and is so very proud of you!" Amy also included the hashtag #midwife.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowen look back at their Strictly journey

Needless to say, Amy's followers were quick to praise Becky. Beneath the photo, one wrote: "Sending all my love to you both. Precious twins, keep well and safe." A second added: "Good luck Becky in your new job. We take our hats off to you and all the NHS workers." A third commented: "My daughter's a midwife and two of her friends work with Becky. Good luck everyone in the NHS, you're doing an amazing job."

MORE: Strictly's Amy Dowden has gone blonde! See her gorgeous new look

Amy shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden officially begins wedding countdown

Amy and Becky both grew up in Wales, and both have been dancing since a young age. Although Amy now stars on one of the biggest dance shows on television, the art form plays an important part in Becky's life, too. The midwife is also a dance teacher at Art in Motion dance studio, proving that dance truly runs in the family.

As for Amy, she has been part of the Strictly family since 2017, when she joined the cast of the hit BBC show.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.