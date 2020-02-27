Strictly's Amy Dowden has gone blonde! See her gorgeous new look It's a stunning hair change for the professional dancer...

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Amy Dowden has dyed her signature brunette hair a beautiful honey blonde – doesn't she look lovely? The professional dancer shared a couple of sweet snaps with her fiancé Ben Jones on Wednesday, and we couldn't help but notice her lighter look! She styled her newly-bleached strands in glamorous curls, finished with a pretty leopard-print hairband, and sweetly wrote of her excitement ahead of her wedding. "Can't wait for the exciting few months ahead with you and of course to become your wife," she captioned her post. Aww - perhaps Amy is planning to be a blonde bride?

Amy showed off her new blonde look on Instagram

The star's Strictly colleague Katya Jones spotted the hair change, too, commenting: "You look so beautiful!! Have you had your hair coloured??", to which Amy replied: "Hey lovely thank you, yes gone lighter."

Amy is currently enjoying a holiday in Dubai with Ben and some close friends, and is clearly getting very excited for her big day! In one Instagram Story, which shows the happy couple posing on sand dunes, she simply wrote, "five months" alongside two heart-shaped emojis.



Amy with her dance pals Dianne Buswell and Chloe Hewitt

Ben, who is also a professional dancer, popped the question on New Year's Eve 2018 at a party with family and friends. In an exclusive shoot with HELLO! back in November, Amy revealed she still had some wedding prep left to do. She said at the time: "I made sure most of the wedding plans were done before Strictly started but right now I'm so absorbed with the show."

Amy sported a darker brunette look earlier in February

It's set to be a Strictly reunion on the wedding day itself, as Amy has asked her fellow professionals Oti Mabuse and Dianne Buswell to be her bridesmaids. We can't wait to see the dresses – and the hair and makeup, of course…

