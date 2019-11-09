Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden is engaged to Ben Jones - read their love story The Strictly professional got engaged in 2018

She has been dazzling the judges and viewers at home with her incredible routines on Strictly Come Dancing alongside her celebrity partner Karim Zeroual, so it's no wonder Amy Dowden is a fan favourite this year. But how much do we really know about the professional dancer's love life? Find out everything you need to know here...

Amy announced her engagement to fellow professional dancer Ben Jones in 2018 after he popped the question during a party on New Year's Eve. Although it is not known how long the couple have been together, they were once crowned the British National Champions. Amy, who joined Strictly in 2017, is also one of the highest-ranking Ballroom and Latin American professional dancers in the UK. Together, they run the Art in Motion dance school in Dudley.

In April, the Strictly pro revealed they were planning to marry in summer 2020 after securing their dream wedding venue. "Today is all about the big day," she captioned a photo of herself with her fiancé. "At the venue and so excited!!!! Now we need to get organised- send our save the date and start the count down!!!! #summer2020 #wedding #happy #excited #cantwait #love."

Dianne Buswell and Oti Mabuse are set to be bridesmaids. "On a serious note so honoured that you have asked me to be your bridesmaid for your special day," wrote Diane. "I can't wait!! You’re going to be the most perfect bride." Oti also said: "I said YES!!!! Well... to being a bridesmaid that is. Thank you so much babes and for allowing me to share this moment with you @amy_dowden. Let's make this the happiest day of your life and yes, I will enjoy these goodies on your behalf!!! Love you x. #sisterhood #strictlysisters."

Chatting to HELLO! in March, Amy revealed that she would like her partner to join the upcoming series of Strictly. "We would love for Ben to do Strictly," she confessed. "If that opportunity did come up it would be amazing. He's my biggest supporter." However, she added that she couldn't see it happening for a while, explaining: "We're just doing what we're doing right now."

Meanwhile, this week, Amy's celebrity partner Karim was forced to squash claims that he has formed a romantic connection with the pro. Karim, who has been with his girlfriend Poppy Birtwhistle for three years, insisted in a recent interview that there was absolutely nothing going on between himself and Amy. Speaking to Best magazine, the 25-year-old said: "Oh no – there’s nothing going on between me and Amy. I have a girlfriend."

Karim, who is best known for being a CBBC host, added that although there wasn't a romantic connection between himself and Amy, the two were very close. The young star continued: "But Amy and I are really good mates – a bit too good. We tease each other constantly, and it goes a bit far, and she nags me a bit – but look, it's all out of love."

