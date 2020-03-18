Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools have paid tribute to their eldest daughter Poppy in honour of her 18th birthday. Taking to their respective Instagram pages, the doting parents shared a black-and-white snap of their first-born child being kissed on the head by Jools when she was a baby to mark the milestone occasion. "Our darling Poppy, now you are 18," wrote the celebrity chef and his wife wrote. "Happy Happy Birthday. Words will never be able to express how absolutely proud of you we are. Our little Curley blonde-haired baby, and firstborn."

Both Jamie and Jools Oliver shared this snap of Poppy on her 18th birthday

"You were our start into the huge adventure of being parents and we have loved every second of it (teenage years slightly omitted)," he joked. Referencing the coronavirus pandemic, the couple promised that they will celebrate her 18th birthday in style once things return to normal. "Although everything right now is frightening and uncertain we hope for you, to soon go on your own wonderful and exciting adventures and know that mum and dad love you so so much," he added. "We wish you the happiest day and we will celebrate when we can."

MORE: Jools Oliver shares never-before-seen photo from hospital after welcoming son River

Several fans and friends rushed to send their birthday wishes, with Helena Christensen writing: "Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter." Louise Pentland commented: "Ahhh Happy Birthday Poppy." Fay Ripley remarked: "Happy birthday lovely Poppy." One follower stated: "Great words and what a family to be born into. Happy birthday Poppy."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver talks about the romance of cooking for Jools

Jamie and Jools married on 24 June 2000, after dating for eight years. They went on to welcome five children - Poppy, Daisy, 16, Petal, ten, Buddy, nine, and three-year-old River. While's Poppy's birthday celebrates are on halt, it seems as if the couple may have to delay their second wedding.

RELATED: Look back at Jools and Jamie Oliver's wedding

The TV star recently revealed that the couple were planning to renew their vows on their 20th wedding anniversary this year - with Jamie telling People Magazine: "I'm going to cook some amazing food, maybe try and get people a little drunk in the night, definitely have a little disco. My wife loves to dance." It remains to be seen whether this will go ahead due to the government's new guidelines on how to tackle coronavirus.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.