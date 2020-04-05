Jeff Brazier gives update on marriage to Kate and reveals isolation is testing people's relationships

Jeff Brazier has opened up about his marriage to wife Kate Dwyer, revealing that despite self-isolating at home due to the coronavirus, he has "really enjoyed having the wife around" admitting that they "clearly make a great team".

The dad-of-two shared a rare picture of the couple hugging and captioned it: "What a test this is for people's relationships! I’ve really enjoyed having the wife around because we clearly make a great team.

"We've reorganised the house from top to bottom, taken the time to binge on Netflix (Ozark) and continue to help each other stay positive and focussed in these slightly strange days of isolation."

He jokingly added: "That said she's just given me 2 jobs to do so if I sit around writing this post much longer I'm sure she'll add another… #teamwork #encouragement #support #time #love #care #reset."

The loving post was a welcomed surprise for followers of the couple, who last October became concerned for their union after noticing that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. The pair had also not shared any photos together since the August Bank Holiday. But a spokesperson for the couple assured HELLO! at the time: "There is categorically no split between Jeff and Kate. We're slightly bewildered how the story has come to that. However, they have had some difficulties but they are doing their utmost to work through them together and will continue to do so in private."

Back in November, Jeff opened up about their marriage admitting that Kate had changed her mind over starting a family together.

He said: "I thought when we got married we'd go straight in [and try and have a baby], but there seems to have been a change of heart about that, and a need for a little more time before those decisions are made."

The father-of-two continued: "Being married makes you feel more settled, but life doesn't feel much different because Kate has a wonderful career in PR where she works very hard and long hours… So it's still just me and the boys at home a fair bit. I'm not sure whether we'll have children. I'm just as happy if we do or don't, and I'm content to be patient and let Kate figure all that out."

The couple tied the knot in a romantic clifftop ceremony in Portugal on 15 September 2018 and shared their beautiful wedding album with HELLO!