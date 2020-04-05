Holly Willoughby reveals problem she's facing at home – and we can relate! The This Morning star lives in south west London with husband Dan Baldwin and their three children

Holly Willoughby is enjoying spending quality time with her family during the coronavirus lockdown, but there's one thing she's struggling with – and it's very common! The This Morning star admitted that she is forever losing her children's socks in the laundry during a live chat with Celebrity Juice co-host Keith Lemon recently. The mother-of-three was talking to the comedy star while sorting out her ironing, and held up three different pairs of socks that didn't have a pair. "One sock, two sock, three sock. They all went in the wash as pairs," she said as she held them up to the camera. "You know what that is, it's the washing ghost!" Keith replied, as he joked that Holly was "like a real person" for doing the ironing herself.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby asks for advice with talking to children about the coronavirus

Holly Willoughby revealed she kept losing her children's socks in the wash

While Holly has been spending most of her time at home with husband Dan Baldwin and children Harry, ten, Belle, seven, and Chester, five, the TV presenter has still been going out to work during the weekday mornings to present This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield. The star is considered a 'key worker' by the government as she falls under the broadcast journalist category, and the ITV daytime show has changed format to focus primarily on the latest coronavirus news, as well as offering some entertainment to viewers during these uncertain times.

Holly has been impressed with husband Dan Baldwin's help around the house

Holly recently admitted on This Morning that she's never loved her husband more as he has been helping her out with the housework while self-isolating. She said his efforts have not only been "amazing", but that she has never loved him more. "He's been amazing! He's just sent me a picture of the bed which he's stripped, he's put in the wash, he's put clean sheets on. Right now I have never loved that man more let me tell you. I mean, you can get some serious brownie points guys let me tell you. This works!"

The TV star with her three children

The star has also opened up about her children's home-schooling journey during the lockdown, and revealed that when it comes to learning, she asks her kids to show her how they've been taught, reversing the roles and turning them into teachers. The 38-year-old also accidentally let slip on This Morning last week that she hadn't told her children that it was the Easter holidays so that they could continue doing their school work during the week – before realising that they were probably watching her on TV and that she had given the game away.

