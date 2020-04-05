Robbie Williams has cute sleepover party with Teddy and Charlie – see the picture Robbie Williams, Ayda and their four children are self-isolating in Los Angeles

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field treated their eldest children, Teddy and Charlton, to the cutest sleepover party at their Los Angeles mansion, and we have the picture to prove it.

Mum-of-four Ayda gave fans a peek at the "sleepover station" which featured a white duvet, several pillows, three Barbies, a doll and a teddy bear all laid down on the floor of their American home. "Sleepover station ready @robbiewilliams. Teddy, Charlie, mummy, daddy... lights out," she wrote across the picture which she shared on her Instagram stories.

Earlier in the day, the family had enjoyed a picnic in the sun. "Picnic vibes," Ayda wrote as she showed her daughter Teddy drinking from a can and eating what looked like some Doritos.

Both Robbie and Ayda have been very active on social media since going into self-isolation four weeks ago. And on Friday night they decided to shake things up by introducing a genius concept to help them feel slightly more 'normal' in these worrying times – "formal Fridays".

The couple shared a gorgeous snap on Instagram of themselves dressed-up to the nines, with Robbie wearing a blue checked suit and Ayda in clashing animal print and florals.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "@robbiewilliams Shave your legs, wash your hair, cause it's officially FORMAL FRIDAYS at the Williams House #ourhouse #formalfridays #whynot #quarantinelife #stayhome AWxx." Fans of the couple loved the idea and took to the Instagram comments to say so. One follower simply said: "Brilliant idea!" while another gushed: "Wow you two look gorgeous xx." A third added: "Fabulous... love you guys looks like so much fun living with the Williams’s family."