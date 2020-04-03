GMB's Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid react to Kate Garraway's husband's coronavirus news

It was revealed on Friday that Kate Garraway's husband, Derek Draper, is in intensive care after testing positive for coronavirus. And immediately after the release of the statement, good friend and work colleague Piers Morgan was quick to address the sad news, telling his Twitter followers: "Now it's been made public, I can say this horrendous situation has brought the Coronavirus crisis sharply into the hearts of all of us @GMB. My love & prayers to Kate & Derek."

Kate's spokesperson confirmed the news to The Sun on Friday, saying: "Kate's husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19. He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus."

The spokesperson added: "Kate hasn't been tested, however she has also been displaying mild symptoms, also since Monday, and as a result has been on strict isolation with her children at home." It has also been reported that Kate cannot visit her husband at hospital as she has to self-isolate due to the UK's restrictions.

Kate's other Good Morning Britain colleagues also took to Twitter to send their best wishes, with Susanna Reid writing: "All my love to Kate and Derek." Ben Shephard shared: "Just wanted to send all my love to @kategarraway, Darcey and Billy. Sending Derek strength and positivity. Love to everyone going through this right now."

Other stars who took to social media include Martin Kemp, who wrote: "sending so much love to @kategarraway and her husband Derek Wishing your man well Kate!! Xxx."

Kate, 52, first hinted at the sad news on Thursday when she revealed her family "had an extra special reason to #clapforthecarers" on Thursday. Uploading a video which showed her support to the NHS staff, she said: "We had an extra special reason to #clapforthecarers in our house tonight but there's a special reason for us all isn't there."

She added: "Thank you to all the health workers caring for our loved ones and key workers keeping our lives going. You are incredible."

Kate, 52, and her political advisor husband Derek have been married since 2005 and share two children together, a daughter, Darcey, aged 14, and son William, aged ten.