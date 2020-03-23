Although ITV confirmed that Loose Women will stop being filmed over coronavirus concerns, keen fans of the panel show will still be able to watch the show today - in a fashion! Instead of new episodes, the network will be airing some fan favourite repeat episodes. The statement read: "ITV Daytime has taken the decision to stop broadcasting Loose Women from Monday 23 March. Instead, we will air some of our favourite repeat episodes from 12.30pm-1.30pm to give viewers something to smile about each lunchtime. Please stay safe."

Loose Women will be airing reruns

Panellist Andrea McLean retweeted the statement, and wrote: "I’ll be watching from home in my day pyjamas. Stay safe everyone." Loose Women isn't the only daytime show that has been taken off the air, and Lorraine has also been temporarily cancelled due to the pandemic. However, ITV has stated that they will be keeping shows like Good Morning Britain and This Morning on the air for as long as they can, writing: ""We're focusing our efforts on providing to viewers the latest news on the rapidly changing situation which aims to offer some stability and continuity in all our lives whilst so many of us are at home right now. That’s why we have taken this tough decision to protect our GMB News programme in the morning and keep This Morning on air for as long as possible."

Phillip Schofield recently hinted that This Morning might be the next show to be postponed, as he told a guest that they were hanging on "the skin of their teeth". Several soaps have also now been cancelled, including EastEnders, Hollyoaks and most recently, Emmerdale.

ITV revealed that they would slow down the latter's transmission of already filmed episodes to make them last longer, writing: "The Yorkshire based soap will air on Monday, Wednesday and Friday with Coronation Street airing at 7.30pm on the same nights. The change to Emmerdale’s transmission pattern will ensure we have episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer."