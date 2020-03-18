James Middleton shares self-isolation photo and it will melt your heart James, who is the Duchess of Cambridge's brother, was surrounded by his pets

James Middleton revealed on Wednesday night that he's self-isolating, much like a large percentage of Britain, although we're not sure anyone else is in such adorable company! Sharing a photo of his dinner table, James could be seen sitting at one end, with his four beloved pet dogs sitting at the other, with plates full of dog food in front of them. Alongside the heart-melting image, the brother of the Duchess of Cambridge wrote: "Socialising while social distancing, who wants to join?"

Needless to say, many of the 32-year-old's followers found the image adorable, and said so in the comment section. One wrote: "Never have I ever seen a better table set. And never have I ever seen better company." A second added: "Perfection."

In the past, James has spoken out about the positive impact his pet dogs have had on his mental health, and has become so attached to them that he won't agree to do interviews without his dogs present.

James shared the post on Instagram

The entrepreneur made the revelation in November when discussing a recent interview with Vanity Fair Spain, writing on Instagram: "Every interview I agree to my one request is to bring a dog or 2 or 3,4,5 – they give me the courage to speak openly, freely and without fear of judgment especially when I talk about my experience with depression. Every 40 seconds someone takes their own life because of depression. This statistic scares me. It’s a big factor in why I talk openly about depression and will continue to do so. Ella and Mabel accompanied me on a wonderful day out with @vanityfairspain – thank you for translating my words so carefully."

James has also walked red carpets with his dogs in the past! In September, James strolled down the GQ Awards red carpet with a very special plus one by his side – one of his adorable spaniels Ella, who is also James' therapy dog. James shared a snap of him and Ella at the ceremony, and captioned his post: "I think I should win the award for the best date for the GQ Men of The Year awards."

