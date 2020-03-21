James Middleton has reportedly called off his wedding to fiancée Alizee Thevenet in wake of COVID-19. The Duchess of Cambridge's brother and the French financier are due to exchange vows this summer, but according to the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential, it's just "not practical" to throw such a celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is believed that the couple will revisit their wedding date once the chaos subsides and "all their guests are able and happy to attend."

In November, just weeks after proposing to Alizee, James revealed that he is looking ahead to the big day with his fiancée. "We are in the phase before we start planning everything, just enjoying the process," he told Vanity Fair Spain. "The trip we are going to undertake together, as a team. And that's fine." James proposed to Alizee in October after a year of dating.

James, 32, and Alizee share five dogs: Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna and Mabel, and reportedly owe their relationship to one of them, having met when Alizee greeted Ella in the South Kensington Club last year. They were pictured kissing during a New Year's holiday in St Barts in January, a year after the entrepreneur ended his five-year relationship with actress and presenter Donna Air. The entrepreneur also revealed that their dogs will play a key role in their wedding, saying: "I still don't know which one, but they will be one of the keys of that day."

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet were due to have a summer wedding

He went on to speak about attending sister Kate's wedding to Prince William in 2011, as well as taking Alizee to Lady Gabriella Windsor's nuptials in May - a clear indication that their relationship was becoming serious. "It's like any other," he confessed. "They are just people who celebrate their love. That presents its vows to love and respect and be faithful. A small wedding or a royal wedding, a wedding is a wedding."

