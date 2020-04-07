Ruth Langsford forced to defend herself over social distancing during coronavirus lockdown The Loose Women star is currently self-isolating in Surrey with husband Eamonn Holmes and their son Jack

Ruth Langsford has been lifting up her fans' spirits during the coronavirus pandemic with fun posts on social media. However, on Monday, the Loose Women star was forced to defend herself after she posted a video of herself working out in the garden with a personal trainer. At first glance, some of the star's followers assumed that the footage had been taken recently, and many warned her about social distancing. "That's not two metres apart!" one wrote, while another added: "Two metres please!" However, Ruth had in fact reposted the clip, which was taken several years ago. In response to one of the comments, she wrote: "It was three years ago!!"

Ruth Langsford shared a throwback video of herself with a personal trainer

Currently, Ruth is staying at home with her husband Eamonn Holmes and their teenage son Jack, who turned 18 just before the coronavirus crisis. The TV couple are considered 'key workers' by the government as their presenting roles on This Morning fall under the broadcast journalist category, and have been entertaining fans each Friday with some light-hearted relief, as well as updating them on the current news surrounding the global health pandemic.

VIDEO: Ruth and Eamon defend themselves on This Morning

While Ruth has been with her family during the lockdown, the star is missing her mum Joan, who lives nearby and enjoyed coming over to her daughter's house every Sunday for dinner. The TV presenter - like many other people around the country - has been trying to make the best out of a bad situation, and regularly goes to visit Joan at her window. On Sunday, the star detailed her new routine with her mum as she took an evening walk. In footage shared on Instagram, she said: "Evening! Decided to save my walk for the evening because I've just been busy around the house, cleaning and tidying and cooking, and just keeping myself busy. So I've just walked round to see my mum, well, I say see her – wave at her through the window, which is better than nothing. She's fine, I'm just walking Maggie, beautiful evening. Hope you're all staying in, staying safe, see you soon."

The Loose Women star is self-isolating with husband Eamonn and their son Jack

While it is an uncertain time for everyone, Ruth has previously admitted that spending time at home is her ideal pastime when she isn't busy working. Talking to HELLO! in a joint interview with Eamonn in 2019, the star said: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me."

