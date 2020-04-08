Lisa Faulkner took to Instagram on Tuesday night to reveal that she'd suffered a nasty burn while cooking dinner for herself and husband John Torode. In a video, shared after the incident, Lisa and John could be seen sitting at the dinner table after finishing their meal, and Lisa explained: "I started cooking the herb crust. I started cooking it in a pan, and then put it in the oven. And then I picked up the pan with my hand [holds hand up to camera to reveal a burn on her palm]. It's so sore."

John then added: "And you can't see the other thing, but she cut her finger as well." Poor Lisa! The former EastEnders star also revealed that she had been clutching cold tomatoes in a bid to soothe the pain, telling followers: "I'm holding cold tomatoes. What can I do?"

Lisa shared another photo of her hand on Wednesday

Later on Tuesday evening, the mother-of-one shared another video, this time from her bedroom, explaining that she continued to experience a lot of pain. "So John's saying my burn is only tiny," she began. "But it's not tiny. It's killing me. I've got another tomato, a small one from the fridge, and it's the only thing that's helping me. As soon as I take the tomato off, it's killing me. What do I do? Ow."

Lisa also added some ointment to the wound before falling alseep, which seemed to have helped, as by Wednesday morning her palm was feeling much better. "So I'm in bed with my very oily hand. I've used Marie Reynolds Anoint [oil] because I think that might help my burn," she explained.

The next day, the 48-year-old shared a photo of her burnt palm and thanked fans for their well wishes, saying: "Thank you for all your messages. Really appreciate them. Hand a lot better, still swollen and sore, but OK!"

