Lisa Faulkner took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that self-isolation has left her feeling "weird". Speaking frankly to the camera in a video shared on social media, the former EastEnders actress revealed: "Morning. I've been really quiet this morning. I did Nadia's yoga. I did some of her meditation first, then I did some of her yoga, and I've been really quiet, and the house is really quiet. John's doing the garden and… it's weird. I feel weird today. I'll see you in a bit."

The TV star has been sharing numerous videos throughout the week, updating her thousands of followers daily with her experience self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic. But on Thursday, it wasn't her own experience that the talented chef shared, but her elderly family member's.

Taking once again to Instagram, Lisa explained to the camera: "I've just been speaking to my aunty, and her boyfriend, man friend, who is in his late 70s I think, [he] went to Sainsbury's today just outside Guilford, at the time when older people are meant to go. He said there was an absolute stampede to get in."

She continued: "He was nearly knocked over by healthy and well younger people to get in. There was nothing on the shelves, and he also had to queue for over an hour. So come on Sainsbury's. Nobody is policing it. Not fair."

On Wednesday, Lisa again urged her followers to be considerate towards others during these uncertain times. Sharing an intimate selfie from bed alongside her husband, MasterChef judge John Torode, Lisa wrote: "Good morning. It's the little things like having a cup of tea in bed with my husband before we start our day. Chatting and planning what we can do, how we can help."

She added: "Being thankful for the things we have and mostly the love we have with each other and our children and family and friends. Hang in there everyone. We can get through this together."

