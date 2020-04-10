Michael Bublé is certainly one doting father! On Thursday, the 44-year-old spent some quality time with his baby daughter Vida, playing with her tea cup set amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Taking to his Instagram page, the singer shared a snap as he entertained with his little girl whilst still dressed in his pyjamas. "QuaranTea Time," he simply wrote in the caption. Michael and his wife Luisana Lopilato welcomed their third child in July 2018; they are also loving parents to sons Noah, six, and Elias, four.

Michael Bublé shared this adorable snap with his fans

The post comes shortly before the Canadian star is due to appear on the The Graham Norton Show on Friday evening. However, the dad-of-three will be joining the host from the basement of his home in Canada as the series makes a return to our TV screens amid COVID-19. During his chat, Michael confessed he was struggling with home schooling the family's children. "We are doing it, but I am not great at it," he said.

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato share three children together

"We are adapting and I'm learning new things; I felt guilty about the kids being on their iPads or watching TV until I muted the screen and turned the subtitles on and now, they are kind of reading – I killed two birds…"

However, the lockdown was put in place in the middle of his tour. Of which, he said: "It's not much different to when we went through our own family health scare and very quickly the work loses its meaning. For me, doing the right thing was the only option." The star added: "I think I was one of the first artists to pull the plug and felt horrible about it, but I know I will make up the shows. The day they say, 'We are all good' I'll be back on stage."

The Graham Norton Show returns to BBC One on Friday 10th April at 9pm.

