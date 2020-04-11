Jools Oliver shared a gorgeous picture and message in celebration of her daughter Daisy's 17th birthday. Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the mum-of-five, who's been married to TV chef Jamie for almost 20 years, posted a throwback picture of her second oldest child looking cute as ever, along with a heartfelt message.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver shares funny video of Jools dancing

Captioning the picture, Jools began: "Happy happy 17th birthday little legend number 2 well what can we say about you....your absolute love for life is just brilliant. You are the true life and soul of any party you make me laugh till I cry which has been so needed these past few weeks we love you so much Daisyboo our little spark xxx."

Jools shared these gorgeous pictures to mark Daisy's birthday

The 45-year-old ended the post by revealing the exciting plans they have to celebrate the birthday: "we hope you have a fab day and we literally can’t wait for your family disco (rave/meet up) tonight," complete with some love-heart and crying-with-laughter-face emojis. How lovely!

Dad Jamie, 44, also had some sweet words for Daisy's birthday. Posting on his Instagram, the famous chef posted a gorgeous picture of him kissing his daughter on the cheek, as he wrote: "Happy birthday to my darling Daisy 17 years old today. I love you with all my heart big love daddy."

The Oliver family also celebrated Petal's birthday recently

Daisy's birthday wasn't the only cause for celebration in the Oliver household recently, as it was Jamie and Jools' youngest daughter Petal's birthday, too. Petal, who turned 11 last week, was treated to a fabulous day of celebrations despite being on lockdown, including an incredible cake. The doting dad made a mouth-watering chocolate heart-shaped cake for the family to enjoy. Jools, clearly proud of her husband's efforts, shared a picture of the cake and wrote: "Well done Jamie. Best dad"

