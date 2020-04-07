Jamie Oliver shared the sweet family tradition he and his children follow with his avid viewers on Tuesday night. The celebrity chef revealed on his cooking show, Keep Cooking Carry On, that his family has a particular habit when it comes to a member of the brood's birthday. Jamie and wife Jools celebrated their youngest daughter Petal's 11th birthday on Friday, and in the show they shared that whenever a piece of birthday cake is sliced, all the kids scream as loud as they possibly can. Jamie and Jools also share River, three, Buddy, nine, and teenage daughters Poppy, 18, and Daisy, 16.

The screaming could have something to do with how delicious their birthday cakes probably are, judging by the spectacular creation the doting dad made Petal. Jamie created a mouth-watering chocolate heart-shaped cake for the family to enjoy. Jamie's wife Jools shared a photo of the two-tier creation on Instagram last week, which was decorated with pink love hearts, chocolate frosting, raspberries, chocolate shavings, and rainbow coloured candles. Proud of her husband's efforts, the Little Bird founder wrote alongside the picture: "Well done Jamie. Best dad." The mother-of-five also shared a sweet video of their youngest son River happily tucking into the cake.

Jamie Oliver created this delicious-looking birthday cake for Petal

Following Tuesday's episode, Jamie shared another photo of the cake on his own Instagram, which he captioned: "Birthdays are always worth celebrating, whatever the circumstances. The world might be a challenging place right now, but that doesn’t mean we can’t pause to focus on the moments that matter, making happy memories for years to come. Whatever it is you’re celebrating, I hope this choc-tastic cake will serve you well. It certainly put a big smile on all my lots faces as you'll have seen in #KeepCookingCarryOn!! Big love guys."

Petal looked like she had a wonderful day at home with her family, and as well as a homemade birthday cake, she was also presented with a handmade crown from mum Jools. The sweet gift is something that the former model has been making for her children every year on their birthdays. The doting mum has previously spoken about the crowns on her blog for Gurgle in 2012. She said: "I make them their birthday crowns – it's a little thing I started when Poppy was three – it's nothing too special, made of coloured card and decorated with glitter, feathers, little jewels, pipe cleaners and ribbons – very Blue Peter! But they love them, as each one is different."

