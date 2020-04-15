Piers Morgan paid a touching tribute to his late friend John Ferriter on what would have been his 60th birthday on Wednesday. The Good Morning Britain star shared a collection of images of himself and John on Instagram, which he captioned: "My late, great agent/manager/confidant/buddy John Ferriter would have been 60 today. Haven’t replaced him, can’t replace him, won’t replace him. He was irreplaceable. Miss you every day mate. Happy Birthday!" Many of Piers' friends were quick to express how much they too still miss John. One said: "I miss him SO MUCH. Love seeing his smiling face here." Another added: "Happy Heavenly Birthday John... I’m sure he’ll be looking down thinking you’re doing just fine!"

Piers Morgan paid tribute to his late friend John Ferriter

MORE: Piers Morgan gives latest update on Kate Garraway's husband's coronavirus battle

John, a longtime William Morris Agency talent agent who later worked at Octagon Entertainment before launching the management and production company The Alternative in 2015, died of complications from pancreatitis in July 2019. He represented many of the biggest reality shows, including Keeping Up With The Kardashians, The Biggest Loser and Project Runway. In addition to Piers, his UK clients included Peter Andre and Mark Wright, while in the US he looked after celebrities including Ryan Seacrest and Jimmy Kimmel.

Peter Andre was also managed by John

MORE: Piers Morgan angrily hits out at guest during Good Morning Britain interview - watch

Following his death, Piers shared an emotional tribute to John on Twitter, telling his followers the manager had "enriched" his life. "RIP John Ferriter, 59. My brilliant manager and ferociously loyal, kind, charismatic and supremely talented friend," the 55-year-old wrote at the time. "I trusted him with my life, and he enriched my life so much. Thank you John, for everything you did for me, and for my family," Piers added.

Peter Andre also shared a heartfelt message at the time of John's death, writing: "I'm so sad right now. John you were a hugely talented lovely man who I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity to be working with. You have taught me a lot in such a short time. Thank you for believing in me. My thoughts are with all your friends and family. RIP @johnferriter my friend."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.