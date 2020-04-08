Piers Morgan struck a personal note on Thursday's episode of Good Morning Britain, as he spoke about the devastating impact of COVID-19. The presenter took a moment to address people with personal experience of the coronavirus, including one of his co-presenters, Kate Garraway. In a heartfelt and sombre moment, the clearly emotional presenter said: "Our love and thoughts with Kate Garraway, our colleague whose husband Derek has been very seriously ill with coronavirus. We continue to wish them all the very best as Derek fights."

WATCH: Piers Morgan sends moving message to Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper

Piers then went on to extend his sentiments to everyone affected by the pandemic, saying; "And everybody else out there, we know there are thousands of people who are right now like the Prime Minister, like Derek, like others, fighting for their lives and we wish them the very best." Kate has been married to former Labour Party advisor Derek since 2005 and they share two children: Darcey, 14, and William, ten. It was announced on Friday that Derek had severe symptoms that meant he had to be rushed to hospital. Sadly, Kate has mild symptoms of the coronavirus, and she and the children are not able to visit him.

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005

The I'm a Celebrity star's spokesperson said: "Kate's husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19. He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus. Kate hasn't been tested, however she has also been displaying mild symptoms, also since Monday, and as a result has been on strict isolation with her children at home."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently in intensive care as a result of the virus, with latest reports saying that he is responding to treatment. On Monday, Piers took to Instagram to wish him well, and Kate commented on the post, writing: "Get well Boris x."

