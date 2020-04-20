Anton du Beke reveals first date mishap with wife Hannah as they celebrate anniversary

Anton du Beke and wife Hannah marked eight years since they began to date on Monday and the Strictly pro dancer shared a funny little anecdote with fans to celebrate the special day.

Taking to Twitter, the father-of-two revealed that despite being a whizz on the dance floor and holding the title of "King of Ballroom", his wife actually refused to dance with him the first night they met. "To the woman who refused to dance with me the first time I met her... Happy Anniversary my darling Hannah! Eight wonderful years! Anton XX," he joked.

Hannah and Anton reportedly met at a golf club in 2011 and dated for six years before they wed. The couple decided to tie the knot in 2017 following the birth of their twins in March that same year. They managed to keep their nuptials a secret until May when Hannah was spotted wearing an engagement ring and a wedding band while attending the Chelsea Flower Show with her new husband.

The 53-year-old dancer had previously hinted that marriage could be on the cards. Asked about his other half, he told the Mirror: "She's just perfect. I love her above all things. Will we marry? Maybe next year. We're very happy." He added: "Performing was the 'woman' in my life, if you like, but then Hannah came along. She's just perfect. She's very beautiful, clever, but also really kind."

The dancer rarely speaks about his family life, but earlier this month he joined Steph McGovern on her new show and revealed that he was enjoying being on lockdown because he was spending quality time with his wife and twins Henrietta and George, who both recently turned three.

"We've just had a third birthday two days ago, the twins are three, we had a party and it has been lovely. We're also trying to potty train them, trying to get them out of their nappies, and Henrietta is a little bit better at it than George. I think that is normal, boys usually take a little bit longer. Might as well get them into little pants and knickers at this stage, we have nothing better to do," he joked.

He added: "It's the best time. You're always so busy, you're always off so this time has been wonderful because we are just together. Hannah, me and the babies, we are just together and having the best time. This has just been beautiful, I am loving every second of just spending time with them and being with them and being all together and doing stuff."