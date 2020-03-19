Although he has spent the past week at home in order to self-isolate, Matt Baker made sure his One Show co-host Alex Jones was not far from his thoughts as she celebrated her 43rd birthday on Tuesday. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the former Blue Peter presenter revealed he baked Alex her favourite - Victoria Sponge! "For all those who don't know, today is Alex Jones' birthday," he said in his video. "As we are self-isolating, we baked her a cake, she loves a Victoria sponge. So Al, from all the Bakers to you, happy birthday."

WATCH: Matt Baker's sweet birthday surprise for Alex Jones

"I'm going to eat this now," joked Matt towards the end. It is yet to be revealed how Alex celebrated her birthday with her loved ones. Since Tuesday, the mum-of-two has been presenting the BBC show on her own. Explaining her co-host's absence, she said: "As you can see… look. The sofa is empty. No Matt Baker. Like so many of you, he is working from home today." Her colleague did join the show later, however, speaking to Alex via video link. Matt shares two young children, Molly and Luke, with his wife Nicola Mooney, and the family live on a farm in Hertfordshire.

Alex turned 43 on Tuesday

The recent self-isolation comes at an unusual time as Matt is set to leave the One Show family on 31 March after nine years. Appearing alongside Angellica Bell, who is also a regular on the programme, Matt announced his news in December, telling viewers: "At this time of year, I like to take stock and reflect. The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now and I have loved every second of being a part of it. But I am going to be leaving this green sofa in the spring."

He continued: "Of course I'd like to thank Alex, who I've shared this sofa with for all these years. And the teams of people who work on this show all around the UK, the ones who you do not get to see; the researchers, the producers, the studio crew, everyone that makes this show feel like a massive family. And I'm going to miss you all very much indeed. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

