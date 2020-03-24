A surprisingly common yet rarely talked about subject, it has been reported that an incredible 80% of women in Europe suffer from hair damage, with the number one hair-related search term in the UK being 'hair loss'. Taking on the sensitive topic, Jungle queen Jacqueline Jossa and TV presenter Katie Piper teamed up for a candid discussion about their struggles with postpartum hair loss. Both Katie and Jac reflected on their difficult experiences in an episode of Katie Piper's Extraordinary People podcast, in collaboration with the new Pantene Pro-V Miracles Grow Strong collection.

Jacqueline opened up to Katie Piper about her struggle with hair loss

A doting mum to her two young daughters Ella, 5, and Mia, 1, whom she shares with her husband Dan Osborne, Jacqueline revealed to Katie that before having Ella, she had no idea that postpartum hair loss even existed."I didn't know anything about it," she said, "I remember - when I was pregnant - feeling fabulous because my hair was really thick and I thought 'Oh my god, I feel amazing!'" Explaining that after giving birth her hair began to thin, it was on the set of EastEnders that the new mum started to wonder if what she was experiencing was normal. "The first chat I had was with the make-up artist and crew saying 'I lost loads of hair'. I didn't really know anything about it and I was lifting my hair up saying 'look!'. I was embarrassed because it didn't look like it did before."

Jacqueline experienced postpartum hair loss after giving birth to her daughters

Admitting that the experience had initially knocked her confidence, the I’m A Celebrity star confessed to feeling extremely insecure about her hair, which she referred to as her "comfort blanket." Reflecting on her time on EastEnders she said: "It was terrible because Lauren Branning used to always wear her hair in these buns and I couldn’t do it because my hair was so spiky."

Jacqueline's hair became too spiky to style in a bun for her role in EastEnders

Forced to deal with negative comments from trolls on social media about her hair, Jacqueline opened up about how with time she began to feel more comfortable with postpartum hair loss. After giving birth for a second time, she explained: "I was more accepting. When you’re younger you’re a little bit more vain - you care so much about how you look and what people think."

