She's not long been off our screens since she was crowned queen of the jungle for I'm a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here! back in December 2019, but now Jacqueline Jossa has hinted that she could be set to partake in a brand new TV project. The actress, best known for her role in EastEnders as Lauren Branning, revealed she may one day join The Only Way is Essex!

Speaking to TOWIE star and TV personality Bobby Norris on his Get Gobby With Bobby Instagram series, the mum-of-two revealed that she and husband Dan Osborne, who appeared on the reality show from 2013 to 2015, could star in the series together.

She began: "I could be on TOWIE soon, me and Dan are going to come back," before adding: "They did actually ask us a while ago, but I was on EastEnders so I couldn't, but I was like 'Oh my God, imagine me on Towie!'" Jacqueline's debut and husband Dan's possible return to the show would coincide with the tenth anniversary of TOWIE, so perhaps we could be seeing them make their first TV appearance together to mark the occasion?

Jacqueline's possible new project comes shortly after the actress teased her followers on social media of a return to Albert Square. Marking the BBC soap's 35th anniversary, the 27-year-old expressed her love for the show and how she missed playing Lauren. Beneath a series of photos of her character, she wrote: "HAPPY 35th @bbceastenders! I had such an amazing time and LOVED Lauren Branning with ALL of my heart! I miss you Lozza, maybe see you again one day! Amazing week of eps congrats everyone involved! Some pics of my time on the show! Wow. Memories."

Jacqueline left the soap in 2018 and, apart from her brief stint Down Under, has been focusing on her duties as a mum since. She and Dan, who married in 2017, share Ella, aged five, and Mia, aged one. Dan also has a son, Teddy, from a previous relationship