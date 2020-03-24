Matt Baker is one of the country's best loved TV presenters, but he has another incredible talent he has been keeping under wraps. The One Show host took to Instagram on Monday to share a photograph of a new painting he recently completed. "Today I painted a lion – tried something a bit different… #mixedmedia #lion #art #hobby #isolation #pride," the 42-year-old captioned the post. Unsurprisingly, Matt’s fans were completely in awe of his talent. "That's beautiful look how majestic he looks!" one wrote, while another added: "Lovely picture - excellent self-isolation therapy! I wish I had such talent. Hope you're feeling better." A third asked, "Is there no end to your talents?" while a fourth joked: "Roar-some work!!!"

Matt is currently in self-isolation as a result of coronavirus symptoms within his family. He lives in Hertfordshire with his wife Nicola Mooney and their two young children, Molly and Luke. The family live on a farm, where everyone gets stuck in doing the daily chores. Matt previously wrote a day in the life diary for Countryfile's website, and detailed some of the activities his kids enjoy doing, such as numbering the sheep with a can of spray paint, and feeding the herd.

Meanwhile, the TV star announced in December that he will be leaving The One Show on 31 March after nine years, so that he could spend more time with his loved ones. Appearing alongside one of his co-hosts Angellica Bell, Matt told viewers: "At this time of year, I like to take stock and reflect. The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now and I have loved every second of being a part of it. But I am going to be leaving this green sofa in the spring.

"Of course I'd like to thank Alex [Jones], who I've shared this sofa with for all these years. And the teams of people who work on this show all around the UK, the ones who you do not get to see; the researchers, the producers, the studio crew, everyone that makes this show feel like a massive family. And I'm going to miss you all very much indeed. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart."