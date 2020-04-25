Peter Andre took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of his wife Emily MacDonagh in the family kitchen, and the doctor has a strange machine attached to her nose. Peter can be heard asking his wife: "How's the pollen count going?" The machine, which Emily was holding to her face, featured two navel prongs which were plugged into a socket, and a red light at the end of the prongs lit Emily's nose up a bright shade of red.

WATCH: Peter Andre's wife Emily comes to the rescue with homework help

Hilariously, Emily could be heard saying to her husband: "You're mean to me," as Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer played in the background. But funniest of all was the fact that Emily and Peter's six-year-old daughter Amelia could be heard singing along to the festive song, prompting her mum to retort: "Mills, I can't believe you'd do this!"

The machine certainly looked strange!

The father-of-four has shared numerous photos and videos of his children during lockdown, whether they're doing their homework or tucking into food.

At the beginning of April, the 47-year-old revealed he was struggling with their children's homework and enlisted Emily's help, who was at work at the time. Although the first clip did show Peter trying his best to help solve Amelia's maths question, he eventually decided to call his other half. "Then mummy came to the rescue," he wrote. With many parents taking on the role of teacher amid the COVID-19 crisis, we doubt he is the only one who needs some help with homework!

As for the current pandemic, Emily, who is an NHS doctor, bravely gave a very candid account of working on the frontline, saying it has been a "very anxious" time. Writing for The Sun, Emily explained: "I think I speak for many NHS and key workers when I say it's a very anxious time at the moment."

