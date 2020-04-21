Peter Andre was a proud dad on Monday night after revealing that his daughter Princess, 12, has an amazing singing voice. Sharing a clip of her performing on Instagram, he captioned the post: "Nice tone bist. Ok this surprised me. Was just getting ready to do the lead vocal on all my harmonies and in walks a Princess. Probs post the proper thing tomorrow. She’s asked me to tell you that her TikTok is princessandre22." Watch her perform here...

WATCH: Princess performs in Peter's recording room

The father-of-four wasn't the only person to be seriously impressed by Princess' amazing singing voice, as one fan commented: "How proud are you right now?" Another added: "Wow that's amazing Princess! Taking after her dad." TV personality Katie Piper also replied to the post praising Princess, writing: "Wow beautiful- what a voice!" Peter has been taking care of Princess along with Junior, 14, Amelia, six and three-year-old Theo as his wife Emily has been working on the frontline of the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Emily previously shared her fears of possibly infecting her family explaining: "This is obviously coupled with anxiety about the disease itself and what may happen if you become unwell, not to mention how that may affect your family," she said. "Lots of people I know who work for the NHS also have family members working on the frontline, so that adds another dimension to the worry."

