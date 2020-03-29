Robbie Williams reunites with children after isolating separately for three weeks – see the emotional clip

On Saturday, Robbie Williams was reunited with his family after being apart for three weeks and wife Ayda Field captured the emotional moment on camera. The sweet clip, which was posted on Ayda's Instagram, shows the couple's eldest children, daughter Teddy and son Charlton, running towards their dad as he walks up the driveway of their Los Angeles mansion. The mother-of-four captioned the clip: "@robbiewilliams After 3 weeks...REUNITED!!!! So happy to have daddy home after separate quarantines #togetheratlast #quarantinelife #stayhome AWxx".

Robbie's return will no doubt be celebrated as it seems Ayda has been self-isolating on her own with her four kids, Teddy, Charlton, Coco and newborn baby Beau. The 40-year-old hasn't even been accompanied by her mother Gwen, who usually spends a lot of time with the family in their Los Angeles home. Gwen revealed they have been living apart in a comment left on Ayda's post. "Finally, finally, finally. Congratulations (and) wish I were there, too. I'm safer where I am and loving all of you. God bless," she wrote.

Robbie, 46, later took to his Instagram account to share a video showing him sitting in his back garden with his wife and kids. "Lots of love everybody, keep safe everybody, wash your hands, be kind," he told his followers.

Ayda and Robbie welcomed their son Beau last month

During their self-isolation, Ayda and the kids have been keeping themselves busy and entertained. Earlier this week, the star shared a fun video of herself working out in her Los Angeles living room with the help of some unique kitchen items, such as a pan and tomato sauce. "Supermarket Sweat 5 min at home blast with your favorite kitchen items. Sweat away those quarantine blues #transformationtuesday #aydavsfood #supermarketsweat #stayhome," she told her half a million followers. Several days later she shared an adorable video of seven-year-old daughter Teddy playing the piano whilst wearing a gorgeous summer dress. "@robbiewilliams Teddy is using her quarantine time to compose her own masterpiece:) #stayhome #musiciansofinstagram #followingindaddysfootsteps AWxx," she commented.