Kate Garraway pens emotional letter to fans opening up about her husband's coronavirus battle

Kate Garraway has spoken in more depth about her husband Derek Draper's condition. The Good Morning Britain star's husband is critically ill with coronavirus, and Kate has called this difficult period of time "the hardest of my life". Sharing an update with fans on her Club Garraway Wellbeing website, Kate explained: "You may have seen over the last few week that my husband Derek has been seriously ill in hospital with COVID-19. I am afraid that he remains in a deeply critical condition and is very ill, but he's still alive so there is hope."

The mother-of-two continued: "It remains an extremely worrying time for us all and the last couple of weeks have been the hardest of my life." Kate also thanked NHS staff for their hard work in caring for her husband, adding: "From the bottom of my heart a billion thank yous to the extraordinary NHS workers whose skills, dedication and downright guts in the face of so much personal risk, are keeping my Derek alive, just as they are for thousands of other COVID patients."

"Sending so much love and support to the thousands who have had that hope for their loved ones stolen by this hideous disease. You are not alone and I hope that helps give you strength to withstand the torture of grief.

"I wanted to send a huge thank you to all of you who have sent me such a wonderful messages wishing Derek well. It has meant the world to me. I am sorry I have not been able to reply to them individually, as I am sure you will understand that I am focusing on my family and Derek right now."

On her site, Kate also offered fans advice on coping with a sick loved one. The TV star began: "Even though the present moment is incredibly scary, I found it really helps to focus on my breath. I try to do breathing exercises every day to get myself through each day."

Kate also wrote: "Seeing our emotions and feeling as waves is helpful too. The crest of the wave cannot stay high the entire time, it will ebb and flow and move and the waves will come further apart over time. Sometimes it might feel so intense and so painful that you do not know what to do with yourself and at other moments you may also experience moments of joy amongst the pain."

