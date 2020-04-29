Strictly Come Dancing star Iveta Lukosiute has revealed she has finally been able to take her newborn daughter home after she was diagnosed with jaundice. The professional dancer, who welcomed baby Ilana on Saturday, took to Instagram to share a series of new photos of her little girl in hospital. "After being under the blue lights for 24 hrs in a hospital because of jaundice, we are finally going home," she wrote in the caption. "Welcome to the world. #goinghome."

Iveta Lukosiute with her newborn baby girl

Fans of the star rushed to send their well wishes, with one writing: "She kept you waiting but she's well worth the wait!" Another remarked: "Beautiful addition to an awesome family, Iveta, you look amazing after all that work." A third post read: "She's absolutely gorgeous great news she gets to go home."

On Sunday afternoon, Iveta - who appeared on Strictly between 2012 and 2014 - revealed that she and her husband Jenya Raytses welcomed their second child a few days after her due date. The mum-of-two shared a couple of beautiful photos to Instagram that showed her in a hospital gown, carefully cuddling her newest little bundle of joy. "Our angel has arrived 4/25/20. Meet Ilana Raytses. #babyshere #babygirl #baby2 #happybirthday," she gushed. The new arrival is the younger sister for the couple's son Vidas, who turned three in September.

Lithuania-born Iveta is best known for being a former pro on Strictly. She joined the hit BBC show for the tenth series, when she was partnered with Johnny Ball - however, the pair were the first to be voted off. In series 11, the dancer returned and she was partnered with actor Mark Benton, eventually ending the competition in sixth place. Series 12 saw the striking blonde teamed up with Thom Evans, who was the third celebrity to be voted off, with the couple placed 11th.

