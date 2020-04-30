Amanda Holden, 49, stuns in plunging yellow swimsuit in amusing TikTok video The Britain's Got Talent judge braved the rain for a new TikTok video

It has only been 48 hours since Amanda Holden joined TikTok, but she has already made a big impression with her amusing videos – and her latest is no exception. The Britain's Got Talent judge braved the rain to take on the wine challenge on the social networking site, while looking stunning in a plunging yellow swimsuit.

Sharing the video on both TikTok and Instagram on Thursday, Amanda wrote: "#jump #winetime." The optical illusion video showed Amanda standing on the lawn in her swimwear and a pair of goggles before appearing to jump into a glass of red wine.

Amanda Holden filmed a new TikTok video in her swimwear

The 49-year-old's followers were understandably impressed by the video, with one commenting: "Best thing I've seen all day!" Another wrote: "This is amazing, can't stop watching it." Mark Wright said the clip was "amazing", while Ashley Roberts commented: "Haha yeah it is!!!"

Amanda hasn't divulged where her swimsuit is from, but it's likely the gorgeous one-piece, which features a flattering waist belt with a white trim, is from Melissa Odabash. The mum-of-two is a big fan of the swimwear designer, and Melissa also commented on the post, telling Amanda: "Love u."

WATCH: Amanda Holden takes fans on a tour of her house

Not only has she shared a look at her toned physique on TikTok, but Amanda has also taken fans on a tour of her beautiful Surrey home. The clip shared a never-before-seen look at some areas of her home, showcasing quirky design details including a retro Coca-Cola vending machine and a photo of Twiggy dressed as an astronaut with red LED lights on one wall.

The budding singer has been keeping her sense of humour throughout the lockdown, and also joined her daughters Lexi and Hollie to perform another TikTok routine in their garden, during which she allowed her 14-year-old daughter to dance on the roof of their home. "The roof is structurally sound and 8 foot wide before anyone writes on the back of a postcard," she reassured fans.

