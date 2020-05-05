Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have treated fans to more new photos of their baby daughter Mia. In celebration of the little girl's ten-month birthday on Monday, Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka shared a series of snaps playing with Mia during their time together in lockdown, saying: "HAPPY 10th MONTH princesa @glouiseatkinson #babygirl #daddysgirl #stayathome." [sic] Meanwhile, Gemma took to her Stories to post a short clip of her singing "ten months old today, ten months old today".

One of the pictures Gorka Marquez shared of little Mia

The pictures melted hearts as fans rushed to comment underneath Gorka's post, with one writing: "Thank you for sharing Mia with us all. She is absolutely gorgeous and a proper daddy's girl." Another remarked: "Already? Time flies! She's adorable. Lockdown has its perks #familylife." A third comment read: "So adorable and definitely a daddy's girl." A fourth person said: "So cute, you will miss each other when you go back to work."

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson teases daughter Mia in cute video

There's no denying that the couple are relishing every precious moment with their tiny tot amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gemma, 35, and Gorka, 29, met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017 - although, they weren't dancing partners at that time. Gemma teamed up with Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka with singer Alexandra Burke - the pair then embarked on their relationship just a few months later during the 2018 Strictly live tour. In February 2019, they announced that Gemma was pregnant with their first child, welcoming little Mia on 4 July.

Since becoming first-time parents, the lovebirds have been keeping their fans updated with their journey into their new roles. However, Gemmahas previously joked that she finds it frustrating when people compare Mia to the professional dancer. Talking on Hits Radio Breakfast, she said: "Everyone who comes to see us says, 'Oh my God she's beautiful, isn't she like her dad?' Everyone keeps saying, 'She's stunning' and then 'Isn't she like Gorka?' And I look at them and go, 'Yeah even though I carried her for nine months and all this and she looks like him!'"

