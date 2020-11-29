Strictly Come Dancing lovebirds Janette Marara and Aljaz Skorjanec have been married for three years - and are definitely keen to have children in the future. Janette revealed back in May that she has baby fever, and it's all thanks to Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson's adorable daughter Mia!

Speaking to fellow professional dancer Gorka during an Instagram live, the 37-year-old gushed over little Mia, before jokingly admitting that her and her husband Aljaz were going to have a baby.

DISCOVER: Janette Marara and Aljaz Skorjanec share intimate photo from home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara reveals future baby plans with Aljaz Skorjanec

"Aljaz and I are going to have a baby and move to Manchester," she told Gorka, before telling him that they could then raise their children together. "That's it. Done," she added.

"Well, you have the best time now, you know, you're at home together, no dancing… there is nothing better to do!", Gorka said at the time, referencing the lack of training due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Janette and Gorka Marquez were joined by baby Mia during the candid chat in May

Mia, who Gorka shares with partner Gemma Atkinson, was heard making some baby sounds.

READ MORE: Janette Marara struggling to be apart from husband Aljaz Skorjanec

MORE STRICTLY: Where do the Strictly pros love to holiday? All the best photos

"Look, she says 'yeah!'" said Gorka. "Do you want a friend to dance? She wants a friend to dance, hurry up," he jokingly told Janette, who agreed.

Janette had previously revealed she and Aljaz talk about having kids "all the time", but the dancer told close friend Gorka that she's not willing to sacrifice her sleep at the moment.

Aljaz and Janette married in 2017

Aljaz has also recently revealed he is feeling broody thanks to his adorable niece. The 30-year-old star, who recently shared his delight at the news he is going to become an uncle for the second time, is besotted with his niece Zala.

He previously told HELLO!: "She's beautiful, a little angel. I'm obsessed with kids… If someone had told me five years ago that my little sister was going to have a baby before me, I wouldn't have believed them. But I feel everything comes at the right time when it's supposed to come."

Loading the player...

Last year, Aljaz and Janette opened up about their fairytale marriage and baby plans in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad," revealed Janette.

"So it's definitely going to happen. When we don't know, we'll see. We're kind of taking it slowly. A dancer's career can be quite short, especially when you reach a certain level, and work is going so good for us at the moment that is the priority."

SEE MORE: Janette Manrara's spectacular wedding dress revealed

The couple married in 2017 in three ceremonies in London, Miami and Aljaz's native Slovenia. The pair settled in the UK after their first meeting in a dance studio in London in 2010.

Aljaz popped the question in 2015 and the pair tied the knot in a lavish ceremony two years later.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.